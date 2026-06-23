Cachar Police seize suspected Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.9 crore in Assam's Silchar; one arrested

In a major anti-drug operation, Cachar Police seized 29,200 suspected Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 2.9 crore in Silchar and apprehended one individual in connection with the case.

Sharing the development on social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the seizure as “another major blow to the drug network” and reiterated the state's commitment to combating the menace of narcotics.

According to the Chief Minister, the operation was carried out by Cachar Police as part of the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in the state.

“Our crackdown against drugs continues unabated,” Sarma said while congratulating the police team for the successful operation.

The seized consignment is suspected to be Yaba tablets, a synthetic stimulant drug often smuggled through interstate and international trafficking networks. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.

The latest seizure adds to a series of anti-narcotics operations conducted by Assam Police under the state's campaign against drug trafficking and abuse.