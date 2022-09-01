Sensation prevailed during a football match held in remembrance of legendary liberation fighter Haipou Jadonang, when a group of Assam Rifles, Assam Police and Commando forces stormed into the pavilion while the match was on.

Commemorating the liberation fighter Haipou Jadonang's martyrdom day on August 29, the Haipou Jadonang Football Tournament was put on by the Makaam Sports Association Jiri Area as a part of the observation.

The construction of the Jadonang statue at Assam’s Ramgaizang of Cachar, which was dedicated by the MLA of the Lakhipur constituency Kaushik Rai as a Chief Guest, was also honoured on this day by the Rongmei community in Lakhinagar GP.

A group of Assam Rifles, Assam Police, and Commando stormed in during the ongoing football championship game and began detaining spectators, which caused commotion and disrupted the atmosphere of the programme.

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Additionally, it has come to the attention that a civil dressed member of a different community joined the Assam rifles team and intentionally misled and misinformed the authorities conducting the match.

The women's society, local authorities, and the entire Rongmei community vehemently denounced the actions of the Assam Rifles and the law enforcement department during the commemoration of Haipou Jadonang, a legendary national freedom fighter.

People referred to this action as blasphemy against the great freedom warrior because it was done while a programme was still in progress. Defaming our Honorable MLA for unveiling the statue and the wonderful deeds he has performed for our community is also regarded as an act against him.

The Rongmei people are a peaceful people that work to promote peace and progress; nevertheless, disrupting this atmosphere is viewed as offensive and is taken seriously.

Assam has a long history of Rongmei and Zeliangrong, especially in the Barak valley and NC hills district, where two independence warriors, Haipou Jadonang and Haipei Rani Gaidinliu, carried out their freedom movement during the British era.

Gangmei said, “We carry their legacy and will continue to be a part of the nation building process as a first class citizen but mistreating us in such a manner will not bring any positive impact. We have suffered enough discrimination, injustice and mistreatment under British rule. Now, we expect the concerned authorities, government, law enforcement bodies, security personnel and fellow citizens to give respect and live together peacefully.”