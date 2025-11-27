Cairn Expands Rural Health Outreach with Free Medical Camp in Golaghat

In a continued push to enhance rural healthcare accessibility, Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta Group company, organised a free Community Health Camp at Hazarigaon in Golaghat district on Thursday. The initiative is part of the company’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility programme aimed at improving primary healthcare outreach in remote pockets of Assam.

A medical team from Jorhat Medical College & Hospital provided free health consultations, diagnostic support, and essential medicines to more than 120 residents from surrounding villages. The camp primarily focused on common illnesses, preventive healthcare measures, and the importance of timely medical intervention.

This camp marks Cairn’s third such initiative in the state this year, after similar successful programmes in Agchamua and Gharpalia-Maibalia villages. The company has been steadily expanding its community health outreach in regions where medical infrastructure remains limited.

Highlighting the significance of such initiatives, attending physician Dr. Madhavjyoti Bora (Medicine & Cardiology) said, “For many here, accessing healthcare means long-distance travel and financial burden. By bringing doctors to their doorstep, we’re enabling early diagnosis and treatment, preventing serious complications.”

Villagers expressed appreciation for the effort. Pranab Saikia, a beneficiary, noted, “Consulting a doctor often takes an entire day of travel. Today, we received medical care and medicines right in our village. It’s a big help for families like ours.”

Cairn Oil & Gas reiterated its focus on strengthening rural health systems through preventive care, awareness building, and improved access to essential medical services—contributing to better health outcomes and a more inclusive community future.