Cairn Oil and Gas powers youth empowerment in Assam with skill development and digital literacy initiatives

Cairn Oil & Gas, a vertical of the Vedanta Group and India’s largest private oil and gas producer, is making significant strides in youth empowerment in Assam through impactful skill development and digital literacy initiatives. Focused on building self-reliance and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, Cairn is creating long-term pathways for learning, livelihood, and leadership in under-served communities.

At Sarupathar College in Golaghat, the transformation is evident. What began as a modest digital literacy program has evolved into a comprehensive skill development center, directly benefiting over 3,900 students. With initially limited access to digital tools, students are now confidently navigating online lectures, webinars, and virtual events, embracing a new era of education and opportunity.

A Cairn spokesperson emphasized, “Youth are the future of the nation, and it is our responsibility to offer them meaningful opportunities. Through our digital and skill-building programs, we are nurturing self-reliant, confident individuals who can contribute to the growth of the nation.”

Marking World Youth Day 2025, themed ‘Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills’, Cairn has reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building through inclusive and scalable technology-based interventions that prepare young individuals for the future.

Cairn’s efforts go beyond digital classrooms. In collaboration with the Agricultural Department and Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, Sarupathar College now offers a specialized Tea Management and Certification course. This two-month program, aligned with the local economy, trains 120 students per batch in sustainable tea cultivation techniques. The curriculum blends classroom instruction with practical fieldwork, providing region-specific skills that have global relevance.

These initiatives form part of Cairn’s broader mission to empower local youth with the skills and confidence needed for sustainable, independent success—setting a benchmark for private sector involvement in grassroots development.