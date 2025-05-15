Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to position India as a global leader in wildlife conservation continues to shape national efforts, placing endangered species protection, habitat restoration, and on-ground support at the centre of environmental priorities. In line with this vision, Cairn Oil & Gas is strengthening its commitment to the protection of endangered species, with focused efforts in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most critical habitats for threatened wildlife.

Assam, home to 80 per cent of the global population of the greater one-horned rhino, is a shining example of conservation success. Since the 1980s, the rhino population in the state has grown by approximately 170 per cent, rising from 1,500 to over 4,000. Kaziranga alone shelters more than 2,613 rhinos, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of India’s endangered species conservation efforts. Spanning 1,302 sq km, the park also supports the country’s largest population of Asiatic Water Buffalo, over 1,228 Asiatic Elephants, Bengal Tigers, Eastern Swamp Deer, and several other endangered species.

To support the protection of this rich habitat, Cairn, through The Animal Care Organization (TACO) - the flagship initiative of the Anil Agarwal Foundation - has partnered with the Kaziranga authorities to enhance frontline conservation. Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in August 2024, Cairn committed Rs 6 crore over three years to establish a dedicated surveillance centre and construct multi-storey residential units for forest protection staff in Bokakhat. These efforts are aimed at strengthening species monitoring, reducing the threat of poaching, and supporting the field personnel who play a crucial role in safeguarding endangered species such as the greater one-horned rhino, Bengal tiger, and Asiatic elephant. This initiative reflects Cairn’s belief that effective endangered species conservation must begin with empowering those working to protect them.

Beyond Assam, Cairn Oil & Gas is advancing endangered species protection across its other operational regions. In the Thar region of Rajasthan, the company supported the revival of native species like the khejari and the endangered guggal plant, while enabling conservation-linked infrastructure for wildlife protection. Similar efforts are supported in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, where Cairn worked with local authorities to preserve threatened species and support conservation at the grassroots level.

Cairn Oil & Gas remains committed to integrating endangered species protection into its core operations. By collaborating with forest departments, conservation bodies, and local communities, the company is contributing to India’s long-term goal of securing a safer future for its most vulnerable wildlife.