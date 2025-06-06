The BJP Assam Pradesh on June 6 launched a scathing counterattack on the Congress party, accusing it of hypocrisy and failed governance, following recent remarks by Congress leaders targeting Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and his handling of floods in Assam.

In a strongly worded press statement, BJP's Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah said, “The Congress party, which ruled India for over six decades and created records in corruption, mismanagement, and scams, has no moral authority to speak of ethics. Their leaders were in an undeclared race to loot public funds. When they talk about anti-corruption today, it's like a demon chanting holy verses.”

Baruah's remarks were in direct response to statements made by Congress’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, who had termed CM Sarma a “weak leader.” Dismissing the charge, the BJP said that under Sarma’s “visionary” leadership, Assam has witnessed a transformation in sectors ranging from healthcare and education to connectivity and industry.



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“Calling a leader like Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘weak’ is not just laughable—it’s delusional,” Baruah asserted.

He further reminded the public of high-profile corruption scandals that occurred during Congress rule, including the 2G Spectrum Scam, Coal Scam, Commonwealth Games Scam, Adarsh Housing Scam, and the National Herald case. “The people of India haven’t forgotten. Moral posturing from Congress is rightly rejected by the people,” he added.

On flood relief: BJP counters Gaurav Gogoi’s allegations and refuted claims made by Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, who alleged insufficient relief for flood-affected citizens.

Calling the charges “completely baseless,” the BJP highlighted that the current government had responded swiftly and effectively to flood situations, unlike the Congress era marked by “chaos, corruption, and shallow repairs.”