Camera trap confirms tiger presence in Assam’s Dihing Patkai National Park

A male tiger has been camera-trapped in Assam’s Dihing Patkai National Park, confirming its presence in the rainforest landscape, the state’s Environment and Forests Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said on August 19.

The tiger was recorded during camera-trap monitoring conducted by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in collaboration with the Margherita West Forest Range under the Digboi Forest Division.

Forest officials had earlier found pug marks suggesting the presence of a tiger in the area. The camera-trap image now provides scientific confirmation of the animal’s presence in the national park.

Mallabaruah said the record was the result of sustained patrolling and monitoring by forest officials and frontline personnel.

The sighting is significant for Dihing Patkai, one of Assam’s key rainforest ecosystems, and adds to evidence of the wildlife diversity found within the protected area.