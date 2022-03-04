Ashok Singhal, State irrigation, housing, and Urban Affairs Minister on Thursday joined the municipal election campaigning in Dibrugarh.

The minister is going to an election campaign meeting in different wards of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

He also attended the first meeting in New Market inward no.11 of the town and took an interest in a roadshow.

Ashok Singhal also went to the first meeting for Ujjal Phukan, Ujjal is also going to compete in the Municipal election for the first time forward no. 11.

At the meeting, Ashok Singhal said, "The BJP has brought improvement in Assam within the last few years. After forming the government under the authority of Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam, the improvement work has begun. Their party is committed to working for the all-around advancement of the State."

Ashok Singhal said, BJP had won a larger number of seats and shaped the government under the authority of Himanta Biswa Sarma in the last Assembly elections and after that, they worked hard to develop Assam into the foremost developed state in India.

Minister Ashok Singhal is very confident that out of 22 wards, they will win the maximum seats in Dibrugarh Municipal elections.

Previously Ujjal Phukan was a former leader of AASU and a close associate of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

After Sarbananda Sonowal ventured down from AGP and joined the saffron party, Ujjal joined the BJP.

According to the BJP sources, there is a cold war going on between Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan and Ujjal Phukan.

BJP has been sending their best leaders for campaigning in the municipal elections.

The party isn't taking any chances instead they are fighting the civic polls in Assam with full constrain.

BJP candidate Gautam Dutta won uncontested from ward no 1 after the solitary match candidate Dinendra Nath Sakia from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) pulled back his nomination.

Alongside the AJP candidate, the five candidates who pulled back their papers were independents Atish Chandra Bagchi, Paltu Das-ward no 4, Daniya Ahmed-ward no 10, Arun Kumar Jain-ward no 11, and Asish Sengupta-ward no 14.

"The BJP has put up candidates in all the 22 seats whereas the INC is challenging in 19 seats."

"The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is challenging in 9 seats taken after by Aam Admi Party (AAP) in 7 seats and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 4 seats."

"The Dibrugarh Municipal Board has the largest voters with 1,17,690 voters in its 22 wards. There will be 129 polling stations in Dibrugarh."

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