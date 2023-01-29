Reacting to Badruddin Ajmal's statement on protecting and keeping Assamese language alive, BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika said that they cannot speak Assamese like the Assamese people do and they talk about keeping our langauge alive.

" This is ridiculous. I can hear only 'khaitam jaitam' adding some Hindi words to it from them.Can he really speak Assamese like me? ." , questioned Pijush Hazarika.

Taking a jibe at the AIUDF Chief, the BJP Minister said that there is no need for Badruddin Ajmal to protect our langauge since Assamese people know ver well how to protect and preserve their language.

Earlier on December 2 , Hours after the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal made a sexist, misogynist and regressive statement Assam's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Pijush Hazarika slammed the chief and questioned back what should one learn from Muslims.

Earlier on December 2 while interacting with the media, Badruddin Ajmal landed in soup after he claimed that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18.

Reacting to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's sexist remark on the Hindu population, Pijuish Hazarika speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE said, "What should Hindus learn from Badruddin Ajmal.. giving birth to 15-20 children?"

"He (Badruddin Ajmal) wants after giving birth to 15-20 children should come up to become an uneducated person or be a thief or a robber...and rich businessmen like Badruddin Ajmal will continue to exploit them," he added.

On December 2, 2022, the AIUDF chief said, "Muslims get married as per law, girls get married at the age of 18 and boys at 21, however, Hindus do not get married till 40 years only to have illegal relationships with at least 3 wives."

"They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result. After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere, the AIUDF chief added.

Further, the AIUDF chief claimed that Hindus should accept the Muslim formula and make their children marry at the age of 20-22 age.

"Make the girls marry at the age of 18-20 and then you see how many children are born," he added.