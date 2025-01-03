Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985, holds the weight of global responsibility in its lush, green expanse. Safeguarding approximately 70% of the world’s one-horned rhinoceros population, it is a rare success story in wildlife conservation. But the park is much more than a sanctuary for endangered species. It’s a complex web of environmental challenges, economic opportunities, and political manoeuvring, where conservation efforts intersect with local aspirations, tourism, and government policies.

Yet, as Kaziranga faces the pressures of global attention, it also deals with the nuanced reality of balancing ecological preservation with the developmental needs of local communities. In a region where the economy is intricately tied to both wildlife conservation and tourism, how do we move forward?

Safari guide Diganto Borah with a tourist

“Tourism in Kaziranga is developing, but it needs further improvement,” says Diganto Borah, a veteran safari guide who has dedicated over 30 years to this park. “Around 2,000 youths here are directly involved in guiding and safaris, providing self-employment opportunities. However, we need more government initiatives to develop this region further.”

Borah’s sentiments echo the widespread desire for enhanced infrastructure and more opportunities to empower local communities. As Kaziranga begins to draw more international attention, locals are hoping that their involvement in tourism will go beyond seasonal jobs.

Indeed, tourism is a double-edged sword for the people here. While it provides much-needed income, it is also subject to the whims of the monsoon, which, although essential for the ecosystem, disrupts the flow of visitors and jobs.

The floods, while crucial for the park’s biodiversity, create a gap in the local economy, forcing people to rely on alternative livelihoods. Field Director Sonali Ghosh explains, “This year’s floods broke the 1991 record. Yet, we managed to reduce animal mortality, with only two road accident-related deaths—a remarkable achievement under challenging circumstances.”

The floods, though disruptive, are not inherently harmful. In fact, they recharge the park’s water bodies, maintain its biodiversity, and help preserve its vast wetlands. “Floods are a crucial part of our ecosystem,” Ghosh stresses. "Without them, the park’s complex ecosystem could collapse, leaving the species it shelters vulnerable."

But not all challenges come from nature. The park’s operational side is deeply impacted by outdated infrastructure. One notable issue is the discontinuation of the Maruti Gypsy, which has long been the backbone of safari operations. Safari guides and drivers alike express their frustrations.

“Since Maruti stopped manufacturing Gypsies, maintaining existing vehicles and sourcing spare parts has become a challenge,” says one safari vehicle driver, pointing to the strain this has put on operations.

Ghosh acknowledges the issue, stating that the park is exploring alternatives, such as the Maruti Jimny, and even considering converting the vehicles to electric ones. “This is still under discussion with the Ministry of Transport, and we hope to find a viable solution by the next tourism season in October,” Ghosh says.

Such hurdles only highlight the financial constraints the park faces. Despite the critical role tourism plays in its upkeep, the revenue generated falls short of its total expenditures. “Last year, our revenue was eight crores, but maintaining the park requires around 30 to 35 crores annually,” Ghosh reveals.

A significant portion of the funds is allocated to infrastructure, roads, and the maintenance of 250 anti-poaching camps. “While government funds support asset creation, we rely on tourism revenue for maintenance and community development.”

Despite these efforts, Kaziranga’s financial sustainability remains tenuous. The reliance on tourism revenue, while vital, places tremendous pressure on the park’s ability to maintain its pristine environment and support its workforce.

For locals, the seasonal nature of the park’s operations compounds economic challenges. “The park remains closed for six months due to floods,” says a villager. “During this time, many are unemployed.” Ghosh explains, “The closures are necessary to protect both wildlife and local communities during flood periods. But we provide alternative employment by hiring Gypsy vehicles to ensure mobility and protect highways during animal migrations.”

However, there are signs of hope. Efforts to expand tourism into new areas around Kaziranga, especially into the Karbi Anglong Hills, could provide much-needed alternatives. “The area, just 1.5 km from Kaziranga, has good connectivity and infrastructure,” Borah notes, hinting at the region’s potential for other activities.

“Trekking, boating, and other adventure activities could reduce unemployment and make the youth self-reliant. For instance, the sluice gate near the Kohora River could facilitate boating activities if properly developed, with training in safety and swimming provided by the district administration or tourism department.”

Ghosh also supports this vision, adding that guided treks and eco-tourism activities are already taking place in the Karbi Anglong Hills. “With support from NGOs like Aranyak, guided treks are already happening from Engle Pathar Village in Silonijan into the Karbi Anglong Hills. Eco-tourism activities like birding and trekking are being promoted, but awareness remains limited.”

Ghosh, on the other hand, points out that awareness remains limited. “The North Bank area, known for its butterfly diversity, and the Vishwanath areas of Kaziranga also hold immense potential but are underutilised due to lack of information,” she admits. “These areas are accessible, but the issue is that people either don’t know about them or misunderstand the situation, thinking the park is closed when it’s actually not.”

Despite the promise of these alternative ventures, expanding tourism beyond the park’s core area requires a substantial shift in both public and private mindsets. “Tourism isn’t just about Jeep or elephant safaris,” Ghosh asserts. “It’s about birding, trekking, hiking, and engaging with nature more holistically. Changing this mindset is crucial, and media can play a significant role in promoting these activities.”

Changing the narrative surrounding Kaziranga from being solely a safari destination to a more diverse, sustainable eco-tourism hub is essential. This, Ghosh believes, will help integrate local communities into the tourism economy and offer them year-round employment opportunities. “We’re working actively with the local community to promote these activities. While it’s happening, it’s still on a smaller scale compared to mass tourism, which primarily seeks safaris.”

One of the key ways to ensure these initiatives take root is through training and skill development. As part of their broader vision for tourism, Ghosh highlights a significant achievement: “This year (2024), we trained 700 guides, drivers, and mahouts with support from the Assam Skill Development Mission.”

These initiatives aim to equip the locals with the skills they need to thrive in a growing tourism industry, though challenges remain. Funding for such programmes is often inadequate, and much of the community’s participation in these schemes is driven by personal interest rather than institutional support. “The training is dependent on funding, as we have roughly 700 individuals to train. It’s challenging to accommodate everyone, but we are hopeful we can make it happen next year.”

Villagers echo the sentiment, advocating for expanded tourism packages across Assam and the Northeast. “Guides need better training, and state-wide packages should be developed to boost tourist flow, improve earnings, and increase government revenue,” says a local.

Waste management and environmental protection are also under scrutiny. “The Kohora sluice gate collects garbage,” Ghosh acknowledges. “Discussions are ongoing with district authorities to address this issue and implement better waste disposal practices.”

As Kaziranga evolves, the challenge lies in balancing conservation with community development, traditional tourism with innovative approaches, and ecological preservation with economic growth. The park’s story is a microcosm of India’s broader struggle to harmonise environmental protection with local prosperity. The road ahead demands not just initiatives but sustained political will and community engagement to ensure a future where Kaziranga thrives as both a natural wonder and a source of livelihood.