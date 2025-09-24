"Can no longer be part of a system that stifles our voices": Tezpur University's PRO quits amidst crisis

Tezpur University is currently grappling with a major institutional crisis following the abrupt resignation of Samaresh Barman, the university’s Public Relations Officer, who stepped down citing “ethical concerns” and a “clash of conscience.” In his resignation letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Barman accused the administration of prioritising individual interests over the welfare of the institution and its students, thereby compromising the university’s core values.

“I can no longer be part of a system that stifles voices,” Barman wrote, while expressing gratitude to his alma mater for the opportunity to serve.

Barman’s resignation comes amid heightened tensions on campus following the administration’s controversial decision to proceed with Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC) elections on September 21, during Assam’s three-day mourning for music icon Zubeen Garg. The move drew sharp criticism from students and faculty as insensitive and dismissive of cultural sentiments.

Students allege that requests for cultural sensitivity were dismissed by the Vice Chancellor, reportedly with the remark: “Don’t make it funny.” This led to a campus-wide protest involving overnight vigils, lamp-lighting ceremonies, and calls for a formal apology. “We had no motive to cause unrest. We simply wanted to pay our respects to Zubeen Da. But the administration’s sudden closure of the university until October 3, delaying scholarships, shutting Wi-Fi, and potentially closing mess facilities, feels like collective punishment,” a student told Pratidin Time.

Students further allege that the autumn recess was advanced from September 29 to September 24 to disperse protests. Critics contend that while holidays are seldom granted for regional events, the university swiftly took measures to curb dissent rather than address grievances.

The Teachers’ Association has voiced moral support for the students, urging them not to relent. Former students and observers have also highlighted chronic administrative failures under Prof. Singh, including delayed scholarships, poor infrastructure, frequent power outages, and declining academic performance, along with lingering allegations of financial irregularities.