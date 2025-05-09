Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed for the cancellation of all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from May 10 onwards, effectively bringing the month-long celebrations to a close.

In a message shared on social media, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their enthusiastic participation in Bihu festivities held across the state.

"Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their participation and contributions," he said.

CM Himanta's appeal comes in the midst of a war-like situation between India and Pakistan with tensions escalating at the border regions. The conflict has spread panic among citizens of the country, especially after explosions were heard in Jammu regions on May 8 night.

Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions.



However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2025

Furthermore, the Assam chief minister added, "The time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated."

Meanwhile, he also urged people to reject fake news from “vested interests” and comply with official guidelines, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

''As India stands UNITED under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, as responsible citizens let us REJECT fake news from vested interests, REPORT those trying to undermine our Armed Forces, COMPLY with official guidelines. Jai Hind (sic),'' Sarma said in a post on X.

As India stands UNITED under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, as responsible citizens let us



1️⃣ REJECT fake news from vested interests

2️⃣ REPORT those trying to undermine our Armed Forces

3️⃣ COMPLY with official guidelines



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, the central government dismissed claims of a suicide attack on an Army brigade in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and a drone attack in Punjab's Jalandhar, by certain social media handles, as "fake news".