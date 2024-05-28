In view of water logging between the New Haflong – Jatinga Lampur section and Ditokcherra yard due to cyclonic effect under Lumding division of NF Railway, the following trains are being cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled as given below:

Cancellation of trains:

 Train no. 15615 (Guwahati –Silchar) Express, train no. 15888/15887 (Guwahati – Badarpur - Guwahati) Tourist Express scheduled to leave on 29th May, 2024.



 Train no. 13173 (Sealdah - Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 30th May, 2024.



 Train no.12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Humsafar Express is scheduled to leave on 31st May, 2024.



Also :Read: Lumding-Silchar railway line and NH 27 disrupted as heavy rains cripple Assam's Dima Hasao



Partial Cancellation of trains:

 Train no. 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati) Express commencing journey on 28th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Damchara and will remain cancelled between Damchara& Guwahati.

 Train no. 15618 (Dullabcherra – Guwahati) Express commencing journey on 28th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Baraigram Jn. and will remain cancelled between Baraigram&Guwahati.

 Train no. 13174 (Agartala – Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 28th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Dharmanagar and will remain cancelled between Dharmanagar&Sealdah.

 Train no. 13175 (Sealdah – Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 27th May, 2024 will be short terminated at New Haflong and will remain cancelled between New Haflong&Agartala.

 Train no. 12504 (Agartala – SMVT Bengaluru) Humsafar Express commencing journey on 28th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Badarpur and will remain cancelled between Badarpur &SMVT Bengaluru.

 Train no. 12519 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Agartala) Express commencing journey on 26th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Maibang and will remain cancelled between Maibang&Agartala.

 Train no. 15625 (Deogarh - Agartala)Express commencing journey on 27th May, 2024 will be short-terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati & Agartala.