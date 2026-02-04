Cancer awareness and screening programme held in Assam's Digboi

A World Cancer Day awareness and screening programme was organised at the auditorium of Digboi Women’s College, with participation from more than 500 people, underscoring the importance of early detection and cancer prevention.

The programme was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society Margherita Sub-District Branch in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (AOC) Digboi, the Indian Red Cross Society Assam State Branch and the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, with support from the Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Cancer specialist Dr Duncan Khanikor, the keynote speaker, spoke on the causes and symptoms of cancer and highlighted preventive measures, stressing that timely screening remains one of the most effective tools in reducing cancer-related mortality.

The event opened with a cancer awareness drama performed by students of Digboi IOC Nursing College. The welcome address was delivered by Pabitra Borgohain, Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Tinsukia District Branch. The programme was presided over by Dr Manoj Gogoi, President of the Indian Red Cross Society Margherita Sub-District Branch, and formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by educationist Hitendra Nath Sharma.

State member of the Indian Red Cross Society, Deb Prasad Sharma, spoke on the organisation’s history and humanitarian initiatives. The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including retired Deputy Commissioner Lakhi Nandan Gogoi, Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association president Rana Jyoti Neog, Dr Aparajita Phukan, Principal of Digboi IOC Nursing College, and officials from the Digboi co-district administration.

Organisers said the strong turnout reflected growing public awareness in Assam about cancer and the need for regular community-level screening programmes.