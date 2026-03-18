Candidate delay triggers tensions in Boko-Chaygaon (ST) seat as Rabha groups signal revolt

With the Assembly elections approaching, tensions over candidate selection have intensified in the 28-Boko-Chaygaon (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency, with signs of dissent emerging within sections that have traditionally backed the ruling alliance.

The Indian National Congress has already declared former All Rabha Students’ Union president Ramen Singh Rabha as its candidate. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to finalise its nominee, with names such as Bishnu Basumatary, Raju Mech, and Mrigen Sarania doing the rounds as potential contenders.

Amid the delay, several Rabha organisations under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, which have been considered supportive of the ruling dispensation, have voiced dissatisfaction over the BJP’s approach to candidate selection. Concerned over their representation, multiple Rabha groups from Kamrup district recently held a closed-door meeting in Boko to chalk out their strategy.

Sources indicate that in both Boko-Chaygaon and neighbouring Palashbari constituencies, these organisations are exploring options to counter the influence of national parties. Leaders argue that despite years of support to the NDA government and sustained efforts to assert their rights, regional aspirations have not received adequate attention.

As a result, discussions are underway to field independent candidates backed by local organisations, a move that could significantly alter the electoral dynamics in the constituency if it materialises.