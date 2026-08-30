Cannabis smuggler arrested in Guwahati's Basistha Police operation

A suspected cannabis smuggler was arrested during a police operation in Basistha area of Guwahati.

The arrested person has been identified as Pradip Pal, a resident of Assam's Sivasagar. Police allegedly recovered cannabis from his possession during the operation and also seized a two-wheeler used by him.

According to the allegations, Pal had been involved in the illegal transportation of cannabis for a prolonged period.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify any other persons linked to the alleged smuggling network.