Cannabis smuggler arrested in Guwahati's Basistha Police operation
Police arrested Pradip Pal in Guwahati's Basistha area and recovered cannabis from his possession. Investigators are tracing the contraband source and possible links to a wider network.
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Story highlights
- Pradip Pal, a Sivasagar resident, was identified as the arrested suspect
- Police said cannabis was recovered from his possession during the operation
- A two-wheeler allegedly used by Pal was also seized by officers
A suspected cannabis smuggler was arrested during a police operation in Basistha area of Guwahati.
The arrested person has been identified as Pradip Pal, a resident of Assam's Sivasagar. Police allegedly recovered cannabis from his possession during the operation and also seized a two-wheeler used by him.
According to the allegations, Pal had been involved in the illegal transportation of cannabis for a prolonged period.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify any other persons linked to the alleged smuggling network.
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