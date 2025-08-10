Cannabis worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Cachar, one arrested

Amidst ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, Assam Police intercepted a vehicle in Cachar district and seized 362 kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the illegal market.



According to official sources, the operation was carried out following credible intelligence inputs. The swift action by Cachar Police led to the arrest of one suspected peddler linked to the consignment.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the operation through a social media post, declaring, “No escape for the poison peddlers!” He reiterated the state government’s commitment to intensifying its campaign against narcotics smuggling.



Authorities are conducting further investigation to identify and apprehend other individuals connected to the network.