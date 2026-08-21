Cannabis worth Rs 50,000 seized in Assam's Jogighopa, suspected peddler arrested

A suspected cannabis peddler was arrested with cannabis worth around Rs 50,000 at Kabaitari in Jogighopa.

The accused, identified as Abu Sayed Ali, was allegedly running a cannabis trade by operating an Ayurvedic medicine pharmacy at the FCI market in Kabaitari.

According to reports, local residents allegedly caught Abu Sayed Ali red-handed while he was involved in the suspected illegal trade and handed him over to the police.

Police have taken the accused into custody and initiated further investigation into the alleged cannabis trade.