Cannabis worth Rs 50,000 seized in Assam's Jogighopa, suspected peddler arrested
Residents in Jogighopa allegedly caught Abu Sayed Ali during a suspected cannabis deal and handed him to police. Officers have seized cannabis worth about Rs 50,000 and opened a wider investigation into the alleged trade.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- The accused was identified as Abu Sayed Ali by police and locals
- He allegedly operated from an Ayurvedic medicine pharmacy at FCI market
- Reports said residents caught him red-handed during the suspected trade
A suspected cannabis peddler was arrested with cannabis worth around Rs 50,000 at Kabaitari in Jogighopa.
The accused, identified as Abu Sayed Ali, was allegedly running a cannabis trade by operating an Ayurvedic medicine pharmacy at the FCI market in Kabaitari.
According to reports, local residents allegedly caught Abu Sayed Ali red-handed while he was involved in the suspected illegal trade and handed him over to the police.
Police have taken the accused into custody and initiated further investigation into the alleged cannabis trade.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today