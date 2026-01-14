“Cannot remain in Congress with BJP agents like Debabrata Saikia, Pradyut Bordoloi”: Rejaul Karim quits party

Former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) president Rejaul Karim Sarkar has resigned from the Indian National Congress, alleging deep ideological and moral differences with the party’s senior leadership in Assam.

In a resignation letter dated January 14, 2026, addressed to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, Sarkar said he had joined the Congress inspired by its secular values, inclusive ideology and commitment to constitutional principles.

However, Sarkar stated that recent statements and public positions adopted by senior Congress leaders, particularly Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, caused him “deep moral and ideological anguish” and had demoralised him while also maligning his public image.

In a strongly worded letter, Sarkar alleged that the stance of the two leaders on recent issues made it impossible for him to continue in the party. He went on to describe their conduct as akin to that of “BJP agents”, stating that their presence within the party had compelled him to take the decision to resign.

“Under these circumstances, I find it difficult to continue my association with the party,” Sarkar wrote, while tendering his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress with immediate effect. He nevertheless wished the party success in the future.

Rejaul Karim Sarkar is a prominent minority youth leader in Assam and had earlier served as president of AAMSU. His resignation is expected to trigger political reactions, particularly within minority-dominated constituencies.

There was no immediate response from the APCC or the leaders named in the resignation letter.

