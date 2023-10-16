Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 16 shared his vision of transforming Assam into a dynamic knowledge hub. Speaking to professors and students from Dibrugarh University at the historic Rang Ghar Auditorium, Sarma ignited a spirited discussion about the state's potential to lead in the fields of innovation, education, and technology.

The Chief Minister expressed his aspirations for Assam, saying, "Can't we convert Assam into a knowledge hub? We have one thing in Assam; originally, we are an academic society. We have the potential to move ahead. Every middle-class person aspires. We are an aspirational society - from aspiration to innovation to determination."

CM Sarma stated the need to focus on the future generation's education and employability, saying, "This generation will be good enough for teachers and faculties, but what about the next generation? A time was there when we thought that we would be teachers and professors."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's efforts to attract new companies to Assam, mentioning a recent meeting with a major semiconductor manufacturer. He underlined the significance of semiconductors and chips in today's world, stating, "Without semiconductors and chips, we cannot do anything. In cars, mobiles, everywhere we need chips and semiconductors."

Discussing the challenges of entering the semiconductor industry, CM Sarma stated the need for highly skilled workers, stating that engineers and officers working in this sector were paid around 10 lakhs, significantly more than the average salary in Assam.

CM Sarma went on to discuss the impact of industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence on job opportunities, expressing his belief that Assam and India would not face unemployment challenges in this changing landscape.

Reflecting on the evolution of education, the Chief Minister said, "In 1987, when I studied political science, public administration was a subject. Gradually, public administration became human resource, and from there, it became leave management. After that, we realized that political science and economics had to synergize."

He also touched upon advancements in the entertainment industry, from black and white films to OTT platforms, highlighting how rapidly society was evolving. "We never imagined that technology would bring services like Ola and Uber," he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the role of students, faculties, and scientists in these advancements, noting that many innovations and technological progress were a result of their hard work and dedication.