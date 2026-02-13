Capacity building of small growers, BLFs key to boosting tea sector productivity: Experts

Experts have underscored the importance of capacity building for small tea growers and Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) to ensure sustained productivity, improved quality and long-term sustainability in the tea sector.

Speaking at an event in Guwahati, industry leaders highlighted that improving green leaf quality, mitigating maximum residue limits (MRL) challenges and adopting regenerative agricultural practices are critical to making the plantation sector more resilient.

Around 256 small tea growers and management representatives of BLFs participated in the second edition of The Tea Next initiative of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in Assam’s Golaghat district, according to a release issued here on February 13. The programme aims to strengthen sustainability, productivity and regulatory compliance among smallholders and BLFs in an increasingly stringent global trade environment.

During the event, Tea Board India’s Deputy Director D.M. Kakoti said the government remains committed to promoting sustainable production practices, addressing concerns over green leaf quality, and tackling MRL-related challenges through regenerative farming practices.

“Small tea growers are vital to shaping the future of India’s tea industry. Through Tea Next 2.0, our focus is on enabling farmers and bought leaf factories to meet evolving quality, sustainability and regulatory expectations, while improving productivity and resilience at the farm level,” said Ishpreet Singh, Vice President (Beverages), Hindustan Unilever Limited.

North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) advisor and tea planter Bidhangri Barkakoty described small tea growers and BLFs as the backbone of Assam’s tea sector. He stressed that initiatives like Tea Next 2.0 play a critical role in strengthening awareness around quality standards, compliance requirements and sustainable practices.

Truste Sustainability Foundation Director Rajesh Bhuyan said the programme is designed as a practical, field-oriented platform to equip smallholders with the knowledge and tools needed to sustain livelihoods and enhance the quality of tea produced.

The event was organised in collaboration with the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) and the Trustea Sustainable Tea Foundation.

Experts believe such collaborative initiatives will help improve productivity, ensure compliance with international norms and enhance the global competitiveness of Assam’s tea industry.