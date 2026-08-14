Capacity-building programme on Agriculture Infrastructure Fund held in Assam's Morigaon

A capacity-building programme on the effective implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) was held in Morigaon on August 14 to strengthen grassroots-level awareness and improve implementation of the scheme.

The programme focused on equipping field-level officials with the necessary knowledge and skills to facilitate access to AIF benefits for farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), entrepreneurs and other eligible beneficiaries.

The initiative aimed to improve awareness of the scheme at the grassroots level and ensure that eligible beneficiaries can effectively access financial support for agriculture infrastructure and related activities.

Officials were also encouraged to play a proactive role in guiding beneficiaries through the application and implementation process, thereby strengthening the reach and impact of the AIF in the district.