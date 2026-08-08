Captain Denish Das leads Barpeta Braves to second straight Assam Premier League victory

Captain Denish Das smashed an unbeaten 72 off 45 balls as Barpeta Braves registered a convincing 70-run victory over Nagaon Rangers in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026.

After losing their opening two matches, Barpeta Braves have now secured back-to-back wins, marking a strong turnaround in their campaign. Das’ captain’s knock, which included four boundaries and six sixes, provided the foundation for the Braves’ total of 170.

Nagaon Rangers struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 100, with Barpeta’s bowlers dominating proceedings. Bikiran Das returned impressive figures of 4/13, while Shubham Kumar Gupta claimed 3/8, sharing seven wickets between them.

Das credited the team’s positive mindset for their recent resurgence and said he relied on his natural game and instinct during his innings.

The Barpeta Braves captain also highlighted the Assam Premier League as an important platform for local cricketers, with scouts and television exposure providing players an opportunity to progress in their careers.

With the Duleep Trophy awaiting him after the tournament, Das said his focus remains on enjoying the game and performing consistently.

The victory takes Barpeta Braves to third place in the APL standings with four points from four matches, while the team continues to build momentum after its difficult start.