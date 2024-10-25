The Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally, commemorating the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force and 25 years of India’s victory in 1999 Kargil Conflict, arrived at AF Station Tezpur on October 25.

The team was received by Group Captain VK Gupta, Station Commander Air Force Station Tezpur and the personnel of this station.

The rally will which convened from Ladakh's Thoise to Arunachal's Tawang, covering a distance of 7000 km, had earlier arrived in Guwahati on October 23.

With the primary objective of motivating the youth of the country to join the armed forces, the rally team visited Gauhati University on October 24 and Tezpur University on October 25. The team received a warm welcome and was felicitated at both universities by faculty and students.

The interactions provided students with enriching insights from the rally team comprising of Air warriors, Army officers and Air veterans.

Among the air veterans, Retired Group Captain RC Tripathi VM, an ex-para jump instructor, holds the unique distinction of summiting Mount Everest and performing a skydive at Gorakshep (17,500 ft) near Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

He is also the first IAF personnel to climb the highest peak on each continent, known as the Seven Summits.

Another retired officer, Group Captain MK Sharma, is a keen adventurer who participated in car and bike rallies during his service career.

The car rally will leave for Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh on October 26 before finally culminating in Tawang.