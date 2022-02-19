KAZIRANGA: A 3-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger was found dead at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam on Friday.

The carcass, which is estimated to be around 13 days old, was found by the forest guards near the Karasinga forest camp area under the Kohora range of the park.

Ramesh Gogoi, District Forest Office (DFO) at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve said, "Today, a carcass of a tiger was found near Karasinga camp. We are now preparing to dispose of the body as per NTCA protocol. After examination, we found the tiger's skull was broken. We doubt that the tiger died after fighting with wild buffalo. The tiger was a juvenile aged around 3 years."

Later, the carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority protocols.