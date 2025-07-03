Caretaker couple held for murder of 72‑year‑old woman in Guwahati

City police on Thursday arrested a caretaker and his wife for the fatal stabbing of 72‑year‑old Bandana Das at her residence in the Kharghuli area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Amitabh Basumatary told reporters that the crime took place on Wednesday inside the victim’s home, where the accused couple lived in adjacent quarters on the same compound.

“During investigation, we established the involvement of the caretaker, who has been looking after the property, and his wife. Both have been apprehended,” Basumatary said.



Also Read: Assam: Tea estate worker's daughter elected vice president of Kumarpatty Gaon Panchayat

According to the DCP, sustained questioning led the caretaker to confess that he killed Das after repeated quarrels. “He stated that the victim often rebuked his family over trivial matters and, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death,” Basumatary added.

Police recovered the knife believed to be the murder weapon and a blood‑stained cloth allegedly used to wipe the crime scene. Das, who had been living alone since her husband’s demise, had relatives residing nearby.

The couple remain in custody while further investigation, including forensic examination of the seized items, is under way.