‘Cash transfers can’t build empowerment’: Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam BJP’s welfare model

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration of lacking vision beyond converting women and economically disadvantaged groups into scheme beneficiaries rather than empowering them financially.

Addressing reporters in Tinsukia on January 3, Gogoi questioned the state government's approach to welfare, particularly its decision to provide Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to temple attendants whilst failing to make sattras economically self-reliant.

"There is nothing new about distributing schemes, as programmes like Arunodoi exist in almost every state of India," Gogoi stated. "What Assam truly needs are schemes that can make ordinary people economically self-sufficient."

The Congress leader drew comparisons with his party's previous tenure, claiming that emphasis was placed on economic empowerment during Congress rule.

"During the Congress government, emphasis was laid on economic empowerment. Even sattras were extended such support. As a result, many sattras are still able to sustain themselves independently, at least to some extent," he explained.

Gogoi pledged that should Congress return to power, the party would study methods to ensure genuine empowerment of women and introduce schemes accordingly. He maintained that authentic development only occurs when programmes address people's actual problems.

The APCC president criticised what he described as selective budget increases, alleging that the chief minister makes marginal improvements to old-age pensions and women's schemes after prolonged deliberation, whilst substantially inflating budgets for projects awarded to a small circle of contractors.

"This is why a section of people in the state is becoming increasingly wealthy, while the poor remain confined to the status of beneficiaries," Gogoi remarked, suggesting that wealth concentration continues whilst vulnerable populations remain dependent on government handouts.

Gogoi also addressed the chief minister's statements regarding scheduled tribe status for six communities. He accused Sarma of misrepresenting the tabling of a ministerial committee report in the Assembly as historic progress, only to subsequently admit that ST status would not be granted before Assembly elections.

Looking ahead to the forthcoming Assembly polls, Gogoi expressed confidence in voter sentiment. "This time, the people of Assam will show the entire country that when a self-respecting populace unites, an arrogant and corruption-ridden government collapses easily. The BJP will not be able to mislead the conscious people of Assam," he asserted