Cattle mafia snatches livestock in Dhubri’s Tamarhat, demands Rs 1 lakh ransom; one arrested, kingpin absconds

In a brazen incident of organised crime along the Assam–West Bengal border, an alleged cattle mafia gang hijacked livestock from a local owner in Dhubri’s Tamarhat area and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for their release. The crime has triggered concern across the border belt, with police arresting one accused while the alleged kingpin remains at large.

The incident took place near Kukiladanga village, a sensitive stretch along the inter-state border. According to police, Monabbar Hussain of Muslim Para village had purchased a high-yield milking cow from Barovisha in West Bengal on January 12. His two nephews were transporting the cattle — four milking cows and four calves — back to their village when they were intercepted en route.

As per the FIR, a gang of eight to ten men, allegedly led by history-sheeters Ashraful Mondal alias Ashraf and Aminur Rahman, ambushed the vehicle in a manner resembling a professional dacoity. The gang forcibly seized the livestock and moved them to a house in Kukiladanga village, reportedly owned by one Manwar Hossain.

The incident escalated when the cattle owner was allegedly contacted by the gang and threatened with dire consequences unless a ransom of ₹1 lakh was paid for the release of the animals. Hussain stated in his complaint that he was threatened with death if the demand was not met.

Following the complaint lodged at Tamarhat Police Station, police launched an operation and arrested Aminur Rahman, one of the main accused named in the FIR. He is currently being interrogated to ascertain the location of the cattle and identify other members of the gang. The prime accused, Ashraful Mondal, along with several accomplices, is suspected to have fled to West Bengal soon after the arrest.

Police sources said Ashraf Mondal is a known figure in the cattle smuggling network operating along the Assam–Bengal border and has previously been arrested in similar cases by Gosaigaon police. He had earlier served jail time for cattle smuggling-related offences.

Local residents alleged that the gang has been exploiting the porous border to carry out criminal activities and evade law enforcement by crossing into West Bengal. The incident has once again underscored the vulnerability of cattle owners in the border areas of Lower Assam, where organised smuggling and extortion rackets continue to pose a serious threat.