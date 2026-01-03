Cattle theft suspicion triggers tension in Dibrugarh’s Maijan, police fire in air

Tension gripped the Maijan area of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on January 2 after local residents attempted to stop police from taking away three men who had been detained by villagers on suspicion of cattle theft.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours when villagers, who had been keeping night vigil following a spate of cattle thefts in the area, intercepted a car and detained the three occupants on suspicion. The villagers also seized the vehicle and informed the police.

When a police team arrived at the spot to take custody of the detained men for further investigation, locals allegedly tried to prevent them from leaving. The situation escalated, prompting the police to fire in the air as a precautionary measure to disperse the crowd and avert a possible law and order situation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A police official said the firing was purely preventive and aimed at ensuring the safe evacuation of the detained individuals. He added that the three men later produced valid credentials and, based on preliminary verification, are not likely to be involved in any criminal activity.

Police said further inquiry is underway, while additional security has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident and to reassure residents amid rising concerns over cattle theft.