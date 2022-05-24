A massive vaccination drive of cattle was organised on Monday in all the ranges falling under the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) to prevent the spread of diseases from domestic animals to wild animals.

Disclosing this information, Director, KNP&TR, Jatin Sharma said that the intensive vaccination drive of cattle is going on in Kohora, Bokakhat Chapori, Burapahar, Agratoli and Laokhowa ranges of the park.

He said that veterinary officers, FVOs and BVOs with support from NGOs like Corbett Foundation, Bhumi and Aaranyak are conducting the vaccination drive. "As many as 10,935 cattle and 511 buffaloes covering 2,275 households of 62 fringe villages were vaccinated till Saturday," added Sharma.

The Director of the park informed that the cattle vaccination drive is to prevent diseases like HS (Hemorrhagic Septicaemia,) BQ (Black Quarter) and FMD (Foot and Mouth Disease).

"Cattle enter the KNP&TR to graze and come in contact with wild animals. The only way to check the spread of diseases is through such vaccination drives," said a park official.