In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bikash Das, a resident of Das Colony, Panchgram, Hailakandi District, Assam, from Bhiwandi, Thane District, Maharashtra, in connection with the Tripura Chit Fund Scam.

Das had been evading law enforcement since 2013 and was declared a proclaimed offender by the Special Judge (CBI) in Agartala, Tripura. He was wanted in two FIRs linked to fraudulent financial schemes, which were handed over to the CBI by the Tripura government. A standing warrant was issued against him on August 16, 2024, and the CBI had announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

After a prolonged manhunt, technical surveillance and intelligence gathering led investigators to Kalhar, Bhiwandi, Thane, where Das was taken into custody on February 3, 2025.

Details of the scam cases

Case 1:

Initially registered on: June 28, 2013, at Kamalpur Police Station, Tripura (FIR No. 57/2013).

CBI re-registered on: March 15, 2023.

Allegations: Bikash Das, along with co-accused, operated Suchana Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., which promised high returns to investors but abruptly ceased operations in 2012, defrauding depositors of approximately ₹6.6 lakh.

CBI chargesheet filed on: January 21, 2025, against Bikash Das, Sujit Das, and Suchana Real Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Case 2:

Initially registered on: May 16, 2013, at Teliamura Police Station, Khowai District, Tripura (FIR No. 51/2013).

CBI re-registered on: March 7, 2023.

Status: Investigation ongoing.

Das is set to be produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings. Authorities continue their investigation into the larger Tripura chit fund scam, aiming to uncover additional financial irregularities and potential accomplices.