CBI arrested Assistant Commissioner CGST, GST Commissionerate, Guwahati for demanding and accepting undue benefit of Rs. 50,000/- from the complainant.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on the basis of a complaint. It is alleged that demand and show cause notices were issued to the complainant and the accused had called him to the CGST office several times. The complainant further alleged that he had done civil work for which he had paid all the outstanding taxes.

The complainant further alleged that on approaching the office of CGST to enquire about the matter, the said Assistant Commissioner demanded Rs. 2 lakhs as an undue advantage for passing a favorable order. After mutual negotiation, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as a bribe.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting undue benefit of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, the accused was arrested by the CBI.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused in Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Investigation in the case is underway.