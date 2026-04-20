CBI arrests key conspirator in cyber fraud network under Operation Chakra-V

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a key conspirator involved in a cyber fraud network as part of its ongoing crackdown under Operation Chakra-V, officials said on April 20.

The accused, who was allegedly involved in procuring and distributing fraudulently obtained SIM cards, was apprehended in Guwahati in the early hours of April 19 after remaining absconding since August 2025.

According to the CBI, the arrest is part of Operation Chakra-V, a nationwide initiative aimed at dismantling the infrastructure supporting organised cybercrime. The agency has been probing the role of Point of Sale (POS) agents who illegally issued SIM cards that were later used in cyber offences such as fake digital arrests, loan scams, and investment frauds.

During the investigation, the CBI conducted searches at around 45 locations across eight states, leading to the arrest of 10 accused POS agents allegedly involved in issuing fake or illegally procured SIM cards.

Officials said the accused arrested in Guwahati acted as an aggregator, facilitating the supply of such SIM cards to cybercriminal networks. Preliminary findings revealed that he transferred approximately Rs 67 lakh through multiple bank accounts to POS agents to procure nearly 10,000 illegally issued SIM cards.

Investigators have also found evidence of courier transactions used to receive and distribute the SIM cards, indicating a well-organised network.

The agency said the operation highlights its commitment to tackling organised cybercrime by targeting the support systems that enable such activities.