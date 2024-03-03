The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one senior National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 45 lakh out of the total amount for clearing pending bills.

The senior NHAI official identified as Arvind Kale was arrested from Nagpur on March 3. The official had allegedly demanded a bribe to clear pending bills.

The CBI is conducting searches at five places in Bhopal and Nagpur in connection to the incident.



Further details awaited.