The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, August 12, filed the 2nd Supplementary Charge Sheet relating to a Chit Fund case before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati (Assam) against the then Managing Director and three former Directors of a private group of companies.

The charge sheet was filed against Chandan Das, Managing Director, Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies, and its three directors Arju Acharjee, Ashok Chakraborty, and Uttam Acharjee.

At the request of the Assam government, the CBI registered the current case on January 19, 2016, and took over the investigation of FIR No. 2150 dated October 22, 2012, which was previously registered at Barpeta Police Station, Assam.

The Assam Police had also submitted a charge sheet into the case.

During further investigation, it was found that the accused, in conspiracy with each other and with the intention of cheating, established a company and became the Directors thereof.

It was further alleged that the accused collected huge public funds from the Barpeta district of Assam in the form of deposits by issuing Certificates in the name of "Booking of Rooms in Hotels" to huge investors, in violation of the Companies Act and SEBI (CIS) Regulations.

It was also alleged that the accused misappropriated/converted the investors’ money to the tune of Rs. 23,87,76,140/- (approx.) for their personal use.

On December 17, 2018, the CBI filed the first Supplementary Charge Sheet in the case against four accused, including three directors, and three accused companies. The investigation was continuing.