The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ramped up its probe into 41 cases involving unregulated deposit schemes in Assam, conducting fresh searches across 92 locations in five states.

The investigation, initiated after a recommendation from the Assam government, aims to uncover the network of fraudulent operations that have affected numerous investors.

According to a CBI statement, the nationwide raids have led to the seizure of crucial digital evidence, including 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops.

These items are expected to provide key insights into the modus operandi of the accused and the extent of the financial misappropriation.

The unregulated deposit schemes under investigation allegedly defrauded several individuals, particularly those from economically vulnerable groups.



Also Read: Assam government vows full cooperation with CBI to expedite stock trading scam probe

The CBI's intensified efforts are part of a broader push to hold perpetrators accountable and recover defrauded funds.

This development underscores the agency's commitment to tackling financial crimes, and further details are expected as the probe progresses.

Earlier in October, the Government of Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has pledged complete cooperation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the probe into the stock trading scam.

An official notification regarding the investigation of 41 cases linked to the scam has been issued.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for the investors who have been affected by the scam.

Authorities are determined to facilitate a thorough and swift investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.