The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding rhino poacher on April 27 from Nagaland, Raidang Engti, during an operation against a poaching ring. This was done at the request of the Assam government, who had reported the killing of a rhino by unidentified poachers in Longkoi Tisso Gaon in Karbi Anglong in 2012.

The CBI had taken over the investigation and filed a charge-sheet against five accused in 2018. Recently, the body of another poacher, Saidul Islam, was found in the Brahmaputra River after he had escaped police custody while being taken to locate the rhino carcass that he had allegedly killed and whose horn was stolen.

The arrested poacher, Engti, hails from Dimapur and was apprehended in Lhomithi area. He will be produced before the Competent Court in Dimapur for his involvement in the rhino poaching. This successful operation against the poaching ring highlights the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat this illegal and harmful activity.