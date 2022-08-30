Assam’s Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta has received a CBI summon with connection to Sarada scam. The daughter of late Congress stalwart Anjan Dutta, Angkita Dutta received the summon to appear before the Chief Judicial magistrate at Alipore in connection with the Saradha funding in ‘Dainik Batori’ newspaper.

Angkita Dutta, who is the Director of Anubhuti Printers & Publications Pvt Ltd, arising out of then Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd, has been summoned in connection with the funding case for printing their then Bengali news daily 'Sakalbela, at Anubhuti Press at Guwahti during the year 2012 - 2013.

It may be mentioned here that Angkita Dutta’s father, late Anjan Dutta and a Congress loyalist was also grilled by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore-rupee Saradha scam in 2014.

Late Anjan Dutta was then summoned to give the details about his printing business which used to print a Bengali newspaper - Sakalbela and other materials for jailed Saradha promoter and purported scam kingpin Sudipta Sen.