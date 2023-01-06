In an attempt to encourage students to go beyond their grades, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on January 6, added new skill subjects for the students of classes 9 and 11 under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The development comes after a study revealed that it is essential to provide students with skill-based training since the success of our economy is dependent on them.

The skill development approach encourages pupils to think beyond their grades and it also enables individuals to tap into their potential, build real-world skills, and prepare themselves to be successful in their chosen vocations.

Skill-based learning increases employability and allows adolescents to earn more money. Furthermore, it strengthens a country's economy and supports financial growth.

Skill-based learning assists students in developing problem-solving strategies as well as effective communication skills.

As skill-based learning focuses on the examination and application of information to real-life issues, it also helps students develop creativity, critical thinking, and analytical thinking.

The Union Cabinet of India approved the National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020) on July 29, 2020, outlining the goal of India's future education system. It is the successor to the preceding National Policy on Education from 1986.

The policy's objective is to create an education system anchored in Indian culture that directly contributes to the transformation of India by delivering high-quality education to all, developing India into a worldwide knowledge giant.