The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 students on Friday, on its official website cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

In Northeast region total 52,676 students appeared in the examination, out of which 48,450 students passed out with flying colours in the examination. The total pass percentage in the region is 92.06%. This year girls outshine boys with 93.06 % while boys secured 91.88%.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya secures the highest pass percentage of 99.04 % in the Northeast region, followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya with 98.67%, while the private schools pass percentage is 97.14% and the government schools under Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is 85.32%.

The entire exam was conducted in two terms. Term-I was conducted during October- November, 2021 through OMR sheets and Term-II was conducted during April -June, 2022 through usual paper-pencil mode. This result is the combination of marks obtained by candidates of term-I and II.

This year too, the Board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students. The Board will issue merit certificate to the students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared.

The class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June.

The final mark sheet of CBSE classes 12 will include combined marks of Term I and Term II.

It may be noted that a total of 14,35,366 students had appeared for the exams this year out of which 13,30,662 candidates secured passing marks, taking the pass percentage to 92.71% compared to last year’s 99.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent and 1.34 lakh scored above 90 per cent in the Class 12 board exams.