CCI orders 17 firms to cease anti-competitive practices in Assam power tenders

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has directed 17 firms to cease and desist from engaging in anti-competitive practices linked to tenders floated by Assam Police for electrification works in police station buildings across the state.

The regulator found that the companies, including MS Purbanchal Enterprize and others, were involved in bid-rigging for both internal and external electrification works under the Mission of Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image Scheme of the Assam government.

The proceedings were initiated following a complaint filed in August 2020 by the Office of the Accountant General (Audit), Assam. The complaint alleged collusion in tenders issued by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd. According to the CCI, its investigation established that all 17 firms had indulged in bid-rigging by coordinating bids and manipulating the tendering process to eliminate fair competition.

The findings were based on documentary evidence, including identical mistakes in bid submissions, identical IP addresses, call detail records, and demand drafts with consecutive serial numbers, indicating coordinated action among the firms.

In its order, the CCI directed the entities and their proprietors to immediately stop such practices, stating that their actions violated provisions of competition law. The firms have been held liable under relevant sections of the Competition Act, with penalties and further action applicable under Section 48.

The order underscores the regulator’s continued scrutiny of public procurement processes and its intent to curb cartelisation and ensure fair competition in government contracts.