Ceiling collapses at Guwahati's PVR Cinema during film screening, children among injured

Panic and chaos unfolded at Guwahati’s PVR cinema inside City Centre Mall on Sunday, August 3 evening when a portion of the false ceiling collapsed during an ongoing movie screening, injuring at least three individuals, including children.



The incident occurred during the screening of the film "Mahavatar Narsimha", when a section of the overhead structure unexpectedly gave way, sending debris crashing onto the audience below. Eyewitnesses reported that the collapse happened mid-show, causing confusion and fear among moviegoers, who rushed out of the hall in alarm.



Cinema staff immediately halted the screening and initiated emergency protocols. First responders and medical personnel arrived swiftly at the scene to provide aid to the injured. The affected individuals were promptly moved to nearby hospitals, and their conditions are reported to be stable.



Authorities have temporarily closed the cinema for inspection, and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the structural failure.

Mall management and PVR officials are yet to release an official statement.