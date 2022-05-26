On the account of the 1st Death Anniversary of the late poet Hemen Boro, online poem competition was held at Khatarbari Higher Secondary School.

The online competition was organized by ‘Konthai Bibai’ cultural society.

The 1st award was presented to Hirendra Kumar Narzary, a residence of Baltipar village in Nagrijuli of Tamulpur district.

Hirendra Kumar Narzary wrote a poem named “LAIMON” which he was awarded.

The headmaster of the school was very impressed with Narzary’s writing and was felicitated with Assamese ‘Gamusa’ and with a ‘Pen’.