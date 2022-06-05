On the occasion of World Environment Day today, a programme of planting saplings was undertaken on the campus of the College of Teachers in Dhubri and in collaboration with Dhubri Post Graduate Teacher Training College.

The Dhubri forest department also distributed saplings among the students of Dhubri Post Graduate Teacher Training College.

The plantation programme launched at 10 am today focuses on the students of the college to plant various fruits and medicinal plants by the forest department as well as to nurture the plants.

The sapling planting programme was attended by professors and students of the mahabadalaya including Dhubri Forest Check Station Reinjar Mashrafe Hussain Choudhary, Dhubri Forest Protection Officer-in-charge Salam Sarkar, Dhubri Post Graduate Teacher Training College Principal Atwar Rahman.

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