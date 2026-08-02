Census 2027: Assam CM urges people to participate in self-enumeration exercise

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, August 2, urged residents to participate in the Census 2027 self-enumeration exercise, which began across the state, and appealed to citizens to submit accurate information while filling in their details online.

The chief minister also completed his own self-enumeration and encouraged others to take part in the process.

"Today marks the beginning of online self-enumeration for Census 2027 in Assam, where you can sit in the comfort of your home and fill in your details. I just did mine; requesting everyone to fill their details correctly and be a part of this exercise," Sarma said in a post on social media.

In a video message, the chief minister appealed to people to provide accurate data and fulfil their responsibility as citizens by participating in the nationwide census exercise.

The online self-enumeration facility will remain open from August 2 to August 16 through the official Census self-enumeration portal, allowing residents to submit household and individual details digitally.

According to officials, the House Listing Operations (HLO) and Housing Census will be conducted from August 17 to September 15 after the completion of the online self-enumeration phase.

However, the census exercise has been postponed in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the two worst-affected districts in the ongoing floods, due to the prevailing situation.

The self-enumeration initiative is part of the preparations for Census 2027, enabling citizens to complete the initial stage of the census process online before field verification begins.