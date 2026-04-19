Census 2027: Assam houselisting from Aug 17 to Sept 15; self-enumeration from Aug 2

Assam will undertake the houselisting phase of Census 2027 from August 17 to September 15, 2026, with a prior self-enumeration window from August 2 to August 16, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau.

The state is among those scheduled to carry out the first phase later in the national timeline, with data collection to be conducted over a 30-day period through house-to-house visits by enumerators.

Officials said residents will, for the first time, have the option to self-enumerate online during the 15-day window before field operations begin. The Census will also be conducted digitally, with enumerators using mobile applications to collect and upload data.

The houselisting phase will gather information on housing conditions, household amenities and assets, forming the foundation for the population enumeration to follow in 2027.

Census 2027 is set to be India’s first fully digital census, with the Centre deploying large-scale technological infrastructure for real-time data collection and monitoring.