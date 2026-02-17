Central grants to Assam declining since FY22, says state govt

The Assam government on February 17 informed the Assembly that central grants and finance commission transfers to the state have witnessed a steady decline in recent fiscal years, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said central grants fell from ₹30,326 crore in 2021–22 to ₹21,250 crore in 2024–25 (pre-estimate). Similarly, Finance Commission grants declined from ₹8,916 crore to ₹1,356 crore over the same period.

Public debt, however, increased from ₹1,48,906 crore in 2021–22 to ₹1,80,673 crore (pre-estimate) in 2024–25.

Neog rejected claims that the Centre was adopting a step-motherly attitude toward Assam, maintaining that the figures do not indicate a lack of financial support from New Delhi but rather reflect the evolving structure of transfers. She also stated that the state was yet to receive two instalments of the 15th Finance Commission grants and that the figures would rise once released.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia described the decline in central allocation as a serious matter and demanded a special sitting of the Assembly to deliberate on the issue. CPI(M) legislator Manoranjan Talukdar also raised concerns over the reduction in central assistance.

The issue sparked noisy scenes in the House, with opposition members alleging that the Centre was “neglecting the state” and adopting a step-motherly approach. Congress MLA Mirza Chandra Mohan Patowary entered the Well of the House during the protest and was subsequently suspended by Speaker Biswajit Daimary for the remainder of the session.

Speaking later, Chief Minister Sarma said Assam has maintained fiscal discipline and was recognised as the fastest-growing economy in the country by the Reserve Bank of India. He added that the state would surpass West Bengal in per capita income by next year.

The debate over central transfers is expected to intensify in the coming days as opposition parties press for further clarification on the state’s fiscal position.