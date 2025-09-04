Central Guwahati Police impose 5 km security zone around Raj Bhawan, public gatherings banned

The Central Guwahati Police District on September 4 issued a strict security directive prohibiting public gatherings and potentially disruptive activities within a 5 km radius of Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Governor of Assam. The order, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amitabh Basumatary, APS, is effective immediately and will remain in force for the next two months.



According to the directive, the move comes in response to potential threats that could compromise the safety, security, and sanctity of this high-security area. The order emphasizes that Raj Bhawan is a sensitive government location requiring a peaceful environment to ensure the smooth functioning of official duties.



Under the new restrictions:

All public gatherings, protests, rallies, and demonstrations within the 5 km radius are strictly prohibited.

Loudspeakers, fireworks, crackers, and any noise-producing instruments are banned.

Unauthorized movement of vehicles or individuals in the restricted zone without prior approval from competent authorities is forbidden.

Construction or other disruptive activities that may impede security or public peace are barred.

Violators of the order will face action under Section 223 of the BNSS Act. However, individuals or groups affected by the restrictions may submit written objections to the Deputy Commissioner of Police for cancellation or modification of the ex-parte order.

The police have urged citizens to adhere strictly to the restrictions and cooperate to maintain security and public order in the vicinity of Raj Bhawan.