The Central Hilal Committee of Assam, in a statement by President Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi and General Secretary Alhaj Imdad Hussain, has fixed this year's Fitrah for Ramadan fasting at 1,633 grams of wheat flour, equivalent to 65.00 rupees.

The committee urges all Muslim residents to contribute this amount prior to the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Fitrah is meant to offer those who fasted a means to atone for their errors during the fasting month, thereby purifying their Ramadan fast.

This year, the holy month of Ramadan commences with the first sighting of the crescent Moon on Sunday evening, March 10, 2024. The precise start and end of Ramadan are based on the first crescent Moon sighting on the last night of the eighth month (Sha’ban).

Ramadan begins at the first sighting of the crescent Moon over Mecca, Saudi Arabia or on a pre-determined date by astronomical calculation. Hence, start and end dates may vary by a day.