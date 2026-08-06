Central Silk Board, State Sericulture department step up Muga cultivation outreach in East Garo Hills

An awareness programme on scientific host plant management under the Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan (MRMA) 2.0 initiative was organised at Somango Village in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district to promote sustainable Muga sericulture and improve cocoon productivity through modern cultivation practices.

The programme, held on August 5, was organised by the Central Silk Board's Silkworm Seed Production Centre (Muga), Kaliabari, in coordination with the District Sericulture Office (DSO), Williamnagar. It focused on equipping Muga farmers with scientific techniques for host plant management, including plantation establishment, maintenance, pruning, nutrient management, pest and disease control, and improved cultivation practices aimed at enhancing leaf quality and cocoon yield.

Chairing the programme, Dharavath Saicharan, Scientist-B at the Central Silk Board's Silkworm Seed Production Centre (Muga), underscored the importance of adopting scientific host plant management to improve the productivity and long-term sustainability of Muga sericulture. He encouraged farmers to embrace the latest recommended technologies to achieve higher yields and strengthen their livelihoods.

Charnenko Sangma, Manager of the District Sericulture Office, Williamnagar, assured participants of continued support from the State Sericulture Department for expanding and promoting Muga cultivation across East Garo Hills.

Nameswar Das, Senior Technical Assistant of the Central Silk Board, provided practical guidance on field management practices, while Sericulture Demonstrators from across East Garo Hills engaged with farmers on various technical aspects of Muga host plant cultivation.

The programme witnessed the participation of a large number of Muga farmers and beneficiaries, who actively interacted with technical experts during an interactive session. Farmers' queries were addressed in detail, reaffirming the commitment of the Central Silk Board and the State Sericulture Department to strengthening the Muga silk sector under the MRMA 2.0 initiative through scientific interventions and farmer outreach.